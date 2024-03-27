Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36), Zacks reports. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 78.67% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $41.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Direct Digital updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Direct Digital stock traded down $11.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.15. 482,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,088. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $35.88. The firm has a market cap of $216.19 million, a P/E ratio of 115.26 and a beta of 8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Direct Digital by 60.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Direct Digital by 162.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 68,315 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Direct Digital by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Direct Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DRCT shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Direct Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Direct Digital in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Direct Digital from $12.50 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Direct Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

