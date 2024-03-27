D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.6% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $221,496,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $80.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.