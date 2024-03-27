Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $64.91 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $64,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.