Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 68.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 89,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,920. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 1.80. Beam Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.55.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $48,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,264,043.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,322. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 484,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 22,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

