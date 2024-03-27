Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Given New $63.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Progress Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $52.27. 385,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,854. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. Progress Software has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $184.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.91 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total transaction of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 5,799 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $304,911.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,679.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,998 shares of company stock worth $4,651,992 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Progress Software by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Progress Software by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $2,473,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth $584,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

