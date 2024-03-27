Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $6.44 million and $142,606.23 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 75.3% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00373382 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $134,847.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

