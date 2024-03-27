HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 444.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PDSB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 2,105,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 435,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 99.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,093,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 79,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, and human papillomavirus associated malignancies.

