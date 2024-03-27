Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO) PT Raised to $90.00

Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRRO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Korro Bio in a research note on Tuesday.

Korro Bio Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korro Bio

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO traded down $3.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.09. Korro Bio has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $89.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.62.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $12,988,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,185,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $13,269,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $12,741,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,784,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Korro Bio Company Profile

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

