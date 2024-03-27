Bank of New York Mellon’s (BK) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of New York Mellon

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. The stock had a trading volume of 372,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,879. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The firm has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day moving average is $49.66.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.