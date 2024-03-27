Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Takes $205,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SWKS stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. 193,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,547. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.92. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.10.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

