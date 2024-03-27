PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in PayPal were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 26,063 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,568,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,333,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

