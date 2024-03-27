Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

