Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Boosts Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $86,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Bank of America boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PEG

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.