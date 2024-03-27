Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,310 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after purchasing an additional 511,077 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after purchasing an additional 89,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $163.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.64.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

