Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Lifted by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 178.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,287,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth $63,435,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 160.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,992,000 after purchasing an additional 850,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.58.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.32. The company had a trading volume of 350,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,858. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.22. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.