Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alhambra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $17,004,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 751,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,413,000 after purchasing an additional 19,765 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.24. 128,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,586. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.98.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

