Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,101 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,390. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $76.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.26.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

