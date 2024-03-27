Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Short Interest Up 42,866.7% in March

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 42,866.7% from the February 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptorum Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptorum Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptorum Group Stock Performance

Aptorum Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 78,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,942. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.44. Aptorum Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

