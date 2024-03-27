Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Grows By 13,600.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance
ITJTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Intrum AB has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $11.50.
Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile
