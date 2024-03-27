Short Interest in Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY) Grows By 13,600.0%

Intrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ITJTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 13,600.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Intrum AB (publ) Price Performance

ITJTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.15. Intrum AB has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $11.50.

Intrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Intrum AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides credit management services in Europe and internationally. The company offers credit optimization services, including credit monitoring, credit decision, factoring, and credit information services; and debt collection comprising surveillance and purchase services.

