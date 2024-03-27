Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Up 4.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nkarta traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 318,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,112,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

In other news, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 9,697 shares of Nkarta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $84,751.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,031.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James Trager sold 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $49,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $165,512. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTX. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $18,018,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nkarta by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,879,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,473 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the 4th quarter worth $9,504,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Nkarta by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,913,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Nkarta by 392.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,359,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $499.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

