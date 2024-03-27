Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTXWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, an increase of 11,200.0% from the February 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTXW remained flat at $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 43,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,221. Syntec Optics has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12.

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc manufactures and supplies integrated optics for biomedical, defense and military, consumer, and other applications. It offers camera modules; tool design, design for manufacturing, optical and opto-mechanical design, and moldflow analysis; SPDT optics, such as freedom optics, microlens arrays, spheres and aspheres, diffractives, SPDT materials, and optical tooling; replicative molding, that includes polymer and glass molding, and molded production materials; thin film coating and coating curve materials; and precision machining and precision machining materials.

