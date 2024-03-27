Short Interest in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expands By 9,244.3%

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 9,244.3% from the February 29th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 648,121 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exome Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RGLS stock remained flat at $2.85 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 87,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,590. The stock has a market cap of $57.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). As a group, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

