Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Sells 407 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $1,945,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 50,897 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Stock Up 1.6 %

Southern stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.37. 548,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,540,754. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $68.82. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

