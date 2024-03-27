Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $27.86, but opened at $28.73. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $28.76, with a volume of 136,736 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 10,456 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $275,306.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,239,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,588 shares of company stock valued at $13,338,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Grocery Outlet Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.40.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $989.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.44 million. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,342,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,871,000 after purchasing an additional 199,926 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,273,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,001,000 after purchasing an additional 101,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,192,000 after purchasing an additional 631,964 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,445,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 616,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,926,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,814,000 after purchasing an additional 216,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

