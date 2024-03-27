Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,092 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,092 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 463.1% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 370.0% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 72.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter worth approximately $341,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total transaction of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,159,307 shares of company stock valued at $324,535,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CRM opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $292.85 and its 200 day moving average is $251.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.31 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $299.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Salesforce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.