Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

