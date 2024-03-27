Sandy Cove Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Danaher makes up approximately 0.6% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.3 %

Danaher stock opened at $248.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.40. The company has a market cap of $183.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DHR. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

