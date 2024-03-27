Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE) Posts Earnings Results

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Gaming & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 62.56% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $179.67 million during the quarter.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Price Performance

AGAE opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Insider Activity

In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi acquired 159,665 shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,922.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 159,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $201,177.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,741,208 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,922.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc bought 28,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $28,298.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,306,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,140,246.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 209,841 shares of company stock valued at $253,545 over the last three months. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGAE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Gaming & Entertainment by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allied Gaming & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.

