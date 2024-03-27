Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,725 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.32.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total value of $70,529,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,156.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 265,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.15, for a total transaction of $70,529,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,206,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,971,080.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,159,307 shares of company stock valued at $324,535,513 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CRM opened at $305.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

