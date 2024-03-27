DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02), reports. DouYu International had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $182.53 million for the quarter.
DouYu International Stock Down 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84. The company has a market cap of $228.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.03. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.23.
DouYu International shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 28th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 28th.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.
DouYu International Company Profile
DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.
