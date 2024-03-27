Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Announces Earnings Results

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. Velo3D updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Velo3D Trading Down 34.4 %

Shares of NYSE VLD opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velo3D

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

