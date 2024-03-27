iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Trimmed by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lessened its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,140 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 7.7% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

