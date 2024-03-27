Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Forza X1 (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Forza X1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRZA opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.19. Forza X1 has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $3.98.

Institutional Trading of Forza X1

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forza X1 stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Forza X1 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forza X1 Company Profile

