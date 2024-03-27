Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,049,693,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 129,312.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,287,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,410,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267,166 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4,238.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 4,284,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.03. 1,496,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,014,426. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.