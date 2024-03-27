Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 14,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.14. 5,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,589. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.21. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $146.40. The stock has a market cap of $869.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

