SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kooman & Associates increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 36,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 56,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JMUB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.70. 130,596 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

