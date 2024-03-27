Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.91. 29,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $105.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

