SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.44. The stock had a trading volume of 199,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,829. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.34 and a fifty-two week high of $192.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.50. The stock has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

