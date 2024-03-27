SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 8,261 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,894 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 835.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of F stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,376,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,766,207. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

