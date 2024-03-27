DEI (DEI) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $155.12 million and $68.27 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.16 or 0.00134858 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.