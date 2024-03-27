iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW opened at $135.21 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $87.82 and a 12 month high of $137.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.