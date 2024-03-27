Harrington Investments INC Has $220,000 Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harrington Investments INC trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total transaction of $30,533,076.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 682,374,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,848,697,879.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,736,377 shares of company stock worth $933,729,146. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS opened at $161.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.77 and a 200 day moving average of $153.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

