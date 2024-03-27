Harrington Investments INC Takes $217,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Harrington Investments INC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Chubb by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $256.28 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58. The company has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.09.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CB shares. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

