jvl associates llc Buys Shares of 727 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

jvl associates llc acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 727 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $868,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Management LLC now owns 978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.67, for a total value of $45,601,669.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,394,945 shares of company stock valued at $648,755,681 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $470.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.35.

Get Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of META stock traded down $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $492.04. 2,528,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,823,197. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.90 and a 12-month high of $523.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $462.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.