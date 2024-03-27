PFG Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.68.

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,908,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,064,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day moving average is $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.18%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

