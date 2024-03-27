PFG Investments LLC Sells 258 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,991. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 115.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

