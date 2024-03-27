PFG Investments LLC Has $857,000 Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 67,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Block in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Block in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Block from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 280,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,054,144. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $113,338.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,056 shares of company stock worth $18,407,064. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Price Performance

NYSE SQ traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,604,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,831,684. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $87.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.55.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Block had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.