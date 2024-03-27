Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after purchasing an additional 297,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.57. 202,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,073,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

