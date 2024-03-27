PFG Investments LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

PFG Investments LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after buying an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after buying an additional 1,419,441 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15,170.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 518,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,889,000 after buying an additional 515,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

IUSG traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.85. The stock had a trading volume of 81,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,506. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $118.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

