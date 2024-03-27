Short Interest in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Rises By 3,033.3%

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, an increase of 3,033.3% from the February 29th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSEW traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 1,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,037. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. ADS-TEC Energy has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,198 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

